Baltic Classifieds FY Pretax Profit Rises; Revenue Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Baltic Classifieds reported profit before tax of 51.1 million euros for the year ended 30 April 2025, compared to 34.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share, in euro cents, was 9.3 compared to 6.5. Adjusted net income grew 21% to 54.4 million euros. Adjusted basic EPS grew 23% to 11.3 euro cents.

For the year ended 30 April 2025, revenue increased to 82.8 million euros from 72.1 million euros, last year. Core classifieds revenue streams B2C and C2C, which together comprise 90% of total revenue, grew 17% and 13% respectively.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 2.6 euro cent per share, up 24% from prior year. If approved, the total dividends for the year will be 3.8 euro cents per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.