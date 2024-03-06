Balrampur Chini Mills expects 10% jump in cane crush in 2023/24 season, exec says

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - India's Balrampur Chini Mills BACH.NS is likely to crush 10% more cane in the 2023/24 marketing year ending Sept. 30, a senior company executive said on Wednesday at a sugar conference in Dubai.

Cane availability has improved in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which will help the company increase crushing, said Avantika Saraogi, executive director of the company.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

