Baloise price target lowered to CHF 150 from CHF 155 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Farooq Hanif lowered the firm’s price target on Baloise (BLHEF) to CHF 150 from CHF 155 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

