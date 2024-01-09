News & Insights

Baloise investor unveils plan to lift voting restrictions at Swiss insurer

January 09, 2024 — 01:14 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Baloise BALN.S investor zCapital AG on Tuesday announced a proposal to lift existing restriction on shareholder voting rights at the Swiss insurance company.

zCapital said it wanted the existing 2% restrictions on voting rights to be lifted, and would make the proposal at the upcoming Baloise annual general meeting on April 26.

