Bally's Corp. CEO Lee Fenton To Quit; Names Robeson Reeves Replacement

(RTTNews) - Bally's Corporation (BALY), a gaming, betting, and interactive entertainment firm, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Lee Fenton will step down with effect from March 31.

The company has appointed Robeson Reeves, President - Interactive, as its new chief executive effective the same day.

Fenton became CEO of Bally's in 2021 following the acquisition of Gamesys Group Plc, where he had been CEO since 2015.

Reeves, who joined Gamesys in 2005, held several top executive roles since then. Prior to his current role with Bally Interactive, he had served as Chief Operating Officer of Gamesys since 2015.

