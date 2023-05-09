News & Insights

Bally's CFO Bobby Lavan Resigns, Marcus Glover Named Replacement; Stock Up In Pre-market

May 09, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Bally's Corporation, (BALY), a gaming, hospitality and entertainment company, announced on Tuesday, that its Chief Financial Officer Bobby Lavan has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. Marcus Glover will be succeeding him as the new finance chief and executive vice President of the company.

Grover has more than 20 years in the hospitality industry. He has held executive roles in companies like Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Caesars Entertainment, Horseshoe Casino and Thistledown Racino and at Harrah's/Caesars Entertainment.

The company also announced the appointment of Jaymin Patel as the executive vice Chairman. Jaymin comes with more than 25 years of global experience in the gaming industry.

In premarket activity on the NYSE, Bally's was trading at $17.24, up 7.88 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
