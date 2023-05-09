Bally's CFO Bobby Lavan Resigns, Marcus Glover Named Replacement; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Bally's Corporation, (BALY), a gaming, hospitality and entertainment company, announced on Tuesday, that its Chief Financial Officer Bobby Lavan has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. Marcus Glover will be succeeding him as the new finance chief and executive vice President of the company.

Grover has more than 20 years in the hospitality industry. He has held executive roles in companies like Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Caesars Entertainment, Horseshoe Casino and Thistledown Racino and at Harrah's/Caesars Entertainment.

The company also announced the appointment of Jaymin Patel as the executive vice Chairman. Jaymin comes with more than 25 years of global experience in the gaming industry.

In premarket activity on the NYSE, Bally's was trading at $17.24, up 7.88 percent.

