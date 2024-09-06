Is Bally's (BALY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bally's Corporation (BALY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bally's Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 279 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bally's Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALY's full-year earnings has moved 31% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BALY has gained about 23.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.4%. This shows that Bally's Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Paramount Global (PARAA) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.9%.

For Paramount Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 52.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bally's Corporation belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, meaning that BALY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Paramount Global falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.7%.

Bally's Corporation and Paramount Global could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Bally's Corporation (BALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

