Is Bally's (BALY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bally's Corporation (BALY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bally's Corporation is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bally's Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BALY has moved about 23% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 5.8%. This means that Bally's Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Electronic Arts (EA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.8%.

In Electronic Arts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bally's Corporation belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.9% so far this year, so BALY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Electronic Arts falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Bally's Corporation and Electronic Arts. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

