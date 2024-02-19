Bally's (BALY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bally's Corporation (BALY) will announce quarterly loss of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 27.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $626.62 million, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bally's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Casinos & Resorts' will reach $342.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Interactive' should come in at $243.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- North America Interactive' should arrive at $34.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Casinos & Resorts' stands at $96.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.92 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- International Interactive' will reach $84.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $89.40 million.



Over the past month, Bally's shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BALY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Bally's Corporation (BALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

