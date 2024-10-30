News & Insights

Stocks

Ballymore Resources Unveils New Gold-Copper Target

October 30, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ballymore Resources Limited (AU:BMR) has released an update.

Ballymore Resources Limited has reported promising results from its recent exploration activities in Queensland, with new drill results extending the mineralized zone at the Dittmer Project. A recent magnetic survey has identified a major gold-copper target beneath the historic Dittmer mine, sparking plans for further drilling. These developments bolster Ballymore’s confidence in the potential of their projects to uncover significant mineral deposits.

For further insights into AU:BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.