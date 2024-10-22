Ballymore Resources Sets November AGM for Shareholders

Ballymore Resources Limited (AU:BMR) has released an update.

Ballymore Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 21, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to participate through proxy voting if unable to attend in person. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes and offers online options for lodging proxy votes.

For further insights into AU:BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.