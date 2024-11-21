Ballymore Resources Confirms AGM Success and Strategic Focus

Ballymore Resources Limited (AU:BMR) has released an update.

Ballymore Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting. The company is focused on its extensive portfolio of exploration and development projects in Queensland, which are rich in gold and base metals. Investors might find Ballymore’s strategic position in prolific mineral belts promising for future growth.

