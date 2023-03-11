Markets
Ball's Board Elects CEO Daniel Fisher As New Chairman, Effective April 26

March 11, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp (BALL) announced that its board has elected president and chief executive officer Daniel Fisher as new chairman of the board, effective at the annual shareholders meeting on April 26.

The company specified that John A. Hayes, who has served as chairman since 2013, will not seek re-election to the board.

Fisher has been president of Ball Corporation and a board member since January 2021 and elected by its board of directors to succeed Mr. Hayes as CEO in January 2022.

