Ballet NFTs starring Russian dancer Osipova offered for auction

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Auction house Bonhams said on Monday it was putting up for sale the world’s first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for ballet, with Russian dancer Natalia Osipova in the starring role.

The NFTs feature three performances by Osipova, principal dancer at London's Royal Ballet. Two are from classic ballet "Giselle", while the third is from "Left Behind", a contemporary dance she has performed with her partner Jason Kittelberger.

The collection, called "Natalia Osipova: Triptychare" will be offered at Bonhams’ "Encore! Modern Art on Stage" auction, with bidding open from Monday until Dec. 10.

"I really hope that we can create an art platform because dance is always left behind," Osipova told Reuters. She is currently performing in "Giselle" at The Royal Opera House.

"With dance, you can only just see the live show and we want to be ... (at the) front (and have) financial independence, that is very important for art," she added.

Bidding for "Giselle, The entrance of Act II" and "Giselle, Solo of Act II", both shot this month, starts at 8,000 pounds ($10,640). Video of the 2019 live performance in Mexico of "Left Behind" has a start bidding price of 30,000 pounds.

Successful buyers will have full licence of the works.

"Performing artists up til now have had no way to sell ownership in their performances," Nima Sagharchi, Bonhams head of digital art, said during a preview of the works.

"NFTs afford them that opportunity."

The NFTs are being offered alongside paintings, prints, manuscripts and costume designs among other items for theatre, ballet, dance, music and circus.

"Natalia and her partner Jason want to use the funds to further the cause of ballet, in particular setting up ballet schools and they have plans to set up a performing arts platform that will basically give more grassroots performers access to NFT technology," Sagharchi said.

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Makori; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

