Ballard's (BLDP) Q4 Loss In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

Ballard Power Systems BLDP reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating loss of 4 cent per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In 2019, the company reported a loss of 16 cents that was wider than a loss of 13 cents incurred in 2018.



Total Revenues



Ballard’s fourth-quarter revenues amounted to $41.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31 million by 35.2%. The top line surged 47% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $28.5 million.



In 2019, total revenues came in at $106.3 million, up 10% from $96.6 million in 2018.

Highlights of the Release



In the reported quarter, gross margin declined 21% to $8.6 million due to a shift in revenues and product mix.



Operating expenses were $16.1 million, up 20.1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Cash operating costs were $13.6 million, up 21.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Financial Details



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had a cash balance of $147.8 million, down from $192.2 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Cash used in operating activities in 2019 was $14.2 million compared with $31.7 million in 2018.



Outlook



Without providing any specific financial performance guidance for 2020, the company anticipates total revenues of approximately $130 million in 2020 supported by 12-month order book of $110.3 million at the end of 2019.



Moreover, the company also expects to experience supply-chain disruptions, a decline in sales activities as well as reductions in operations and workforce if the coronavirus outbreak persists.



Zacks Rank



Ballard Power Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



