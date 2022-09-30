Ballard Power Systems To Establish MEA Manufacturing Facility In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) said the company plans to deepen its global manufacturing footprint in Europe, the United States and China to supportglobal marketdemand growth through 2030. As part of this strategy called 'local for local', the company has entered into an investment agreement with the Government of Anting in Shanghai's Jiading District to establish new China headquarters, membrane electrode assembly manufacturing facility and R&D center at a site located at the Jiading Hydrogen Port.

Ballard plans to invest approximately $130 million over the next three years, which will enable annual production capacity at the new membrane electrode assembly production facility of approximately 13 million MEAs, which will supply approximately 20,000 engines. The facility is planned to be in operation in 2025 to meet expected market demand in China, including from the Weichai-Ballard Joint Venture for the bus, truck and forklift markets, as well as other opportunities outside the WBJV scope.

The company also has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Weichai Power whereby Weichai Power plans to make an equity investment for 2% of Ballard's new MEA manufacturing company.

