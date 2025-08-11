Ballard Power Systems Inc Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$24.3 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$31.5 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $17.8 million from $16 million last year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

