Ballard Power Systems Gets Order To Supply 200 Fuel Cell Engines To New Flyer

November 04, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Monday announced a purchase order to supply 200 fuel cell engines to New Flyer, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO). New Flyer is an electric mass mobility solutions in North America and Europe.

The order represents a total of approximately 20 MW of power. Delivery of the 200 engines is planned for 2025 and will power New Flyer's next-gen Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses.

The supply is expected to help bring more cutting-edge zero-emission fuel cell buses to the market.

