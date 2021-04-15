Ballard Power Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BLDP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (Symbol: BLDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.37, changing hands as low as $21.23 per share. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLDP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.87 per share, with $42.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.