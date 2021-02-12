Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) closed at $35.99, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell technology company had gained 6.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.12% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

BLDP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BLDP to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.55 million, down 29.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BLDP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% higher. BLDP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

