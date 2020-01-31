Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) closed the most recent trading day at $9.87, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell technology company had gained 24.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BLDP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BLDP to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.90 million, up 8.42% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BLDP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BLDP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

