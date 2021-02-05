Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) closed at $38.68, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell technology company had gained 35.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

BLDP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 11, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.55 million, down 29.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BLDP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher. BLDP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

