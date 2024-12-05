News & Insights

Ballard Power signs new Long Term Supply Agreement with Canadian Pacific Kansas City

December 05, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) announced the signing of a new Long Term Supply Agreement with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), including the initial supply of 98 fuel cell engines for use in the North American freight rail market. Each engine has a nameplate of 200 kW, totaling approximately 20 megawatts of fuel cell power. Deliveries of all 98 engines are expected in 2025. The LTSA builds on an existing partnership between Ballard and CPKC, which started in 2021, and has included delivery of approximately 10 MW of fuel cell engines to date and the successful integration of Ballard fuel cell engines into hydrogen-powered locomotives for regular switching and freight service applications in Alberta, Canada. The fuel cell engines purchased from Ballard will support the expansion of CPKC’s hydrogen locomotive program.

