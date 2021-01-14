Ballard Power (BLDP) Wins Arcola's Fuel Cell Module Order

Ballard Power Systems BLDP received a purchase order for heavy-duty vehicles and transport applications, and Ballard FCmoveTM-HD fuel cell modules from Arcola Energy. It will be used to power a passenger train for display during COP26, which will be hosted by Glasgow City in November 2021.



There is an increasing uptake of fuel cell products and services as hydrogen is economical and also an eco-friendly source to generate power. Also, fuel cell plants occupy much lesser space than conventional projects, which make it an attractive source of energy.

Initiative to Lower Emission

Scotland is aiming to achieve net zero emission by 2035 and hydrogen fuel cell technology will assist in realizing the goal. Arcola along with a few other industry leaders in hydrogen fuel cell integration, rail engineering and functional safety is appointed to deliver Scotland’s first hydrogen-powered train by Scottish Enterprise, Transport Scotland and the Hydrogen Accelerator, which is located at the University of St. Andrews.

This appointed team will convert a Class 314 car passenger train, made available by ScotRail, into a deployment-ready, certified platform for hydrogen-powered train development. Notably, the engineering facilities and the support system for testing and public demonstrations will come from Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

Order Continues to Come

In July 2020, Ballard Power won a $7.7-million worth contract of membrane electrode assemblies from Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co., Ltd. Previously, the company received orders for 15 of its 85-kilowatt heavy-duty FCveloCity®-HD fuel cell modules from Wrightbus. Additionally, in April, it received an order from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. for 20 of Ballard Power’s new 70 kilowatt heavy-duty FCmove™-HD fuel cell modules.



The company’s fuel cell modules provide safe, reliable and clean power. The current project reflects the growing global usage of fuel cells in the medium and heavy-duty motive market including railways wherein heavy load, long range and rapid refueling are necessary requirements.

Peer Moves

Apart from Ballard Power, companies like Bloom Energy BE, Plug Power, Inc. PLUG and FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL are using fuel cell technology to supply clean energy to customers across the globe.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Ballard Power currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past six months, shares of the utility have gained 76.8%, outperforming the industry’s 41.4% growth.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.