Ballard Power (BLDP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP is set to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 50%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Increasing acceptance of fuel cell products and services is reflected in strong order backlog of the company. Ballard Power exited the first quarter with order backlog of $169.5 million, which was further boosted by orders from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. as well as U.K. Wrightbus in the second quarter.



The pandemic outbreak did not result in a major pullback of fuel cell demand. The ongoing increase of fuel cell products in the United States and Europe is likely to have boosted the company’s performance.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the second quarter is a loss of 4 cents, which indicates a decline of 33.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ballard Power this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ballard Power Systems, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +16.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Ballard Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

