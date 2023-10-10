Ballard Power Bags Orders From Solaris Bus To Supply Over 177 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engines

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), a Canadian provider of clean energy fuel cell solutions, said on Tuesday that it has received multiple purchase orders for over 177 hydrogen fuel cell engines from Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., a Polish maker of public transport vehicles.

The orders include the supply of fuel cell engines for a fleet of fuel cell city buses in Europe, with 127 Solaris fuel cell buses to be deployed in Bologna, Italy.

In addition, Ballard has received orders for a further 50 modules to power Solaris fuel cell buses in Germany and Italy.

The Canadian company expects limited initial deliveries of the 177 fuel cell engines in 2023, with the remainder to ship from 2024 through 2026.

