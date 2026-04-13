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Ballard Power Appoints Ralph Robinett As COO, Succeeds Lee Sweetland

April 13, 2026 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP, BLDP.TO) Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Robinett as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 13, 2026.

Robinett succeeds Lee Sweetland in the role. He brings more than 25 years of experience across global operations, manufacturing, and supply chain leadership in advanced technology and clean energy sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at GAF Energy, where he led manufacturing expansion, automation initiatives, and product commercialization for its solar roofing business.

Robinett has also held senior roles at Celestica, Velodyne LiDAR and SunPower, overseeing global manufacturing and operational transformation efforts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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