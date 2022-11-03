Markets
BALL

Ball Q3 Profit Spikes

November 03, 2022 — 06:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) Thursday announced a surge in third-quarter earnings on growth in revenues compared to the prior year.

Quarterly earnings were $394 million, compared to $179 million in the previous year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.24, up from $0.54 last year.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.8 per share. Analysts' expectations usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $3.951 billion from $3.553 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company said, "Our aluminum product portfolio and aerospace technologies and offerings remain resilient and bolster our prospects for improved sustainable performance in 2023 and the years ahead."

