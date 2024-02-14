Ball Gains On Completion Of Regulatory Approval For Sale Of Business To BAE

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) shares are progressing more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the completion of the regulatory review process related to sale of its aerospace business to BAE Systems Inc. The $5.6 billion deal is expected to close in the near term.

Currently, shares are at $61.80, up 3.31 percent from the previous close of $59.82 on a volume of 1,213,146.

