BALL

Ball Gains On Completion Of Regulatory Approval For Sale Of Business To BAE

February 14, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) shares are progressing more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the completion of the regulatory review process related to sale of its aerospace business to BAE Systems Inc. The $5.6 billion deal is expected to close in the near term.

Currently, shares are at $61.80, up 3.31 percent from the previous close of $59.82 on a volume of 1,213,146.

Markets
