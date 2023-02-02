BALL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.12, changing hands as high as $62.14 per share. Ball Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BALL's low point in its 52 week range is $46 per share, with $94.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.66. The BALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.