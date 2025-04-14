Ball Corporation's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $13.6 billion, Ball Corporation (BALL) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The Westminster, Colorado-based company’s packaging products compete with plastics and glass and are produced for a variety of end uses. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.69 per share, up 1.5% from $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, BALL’s EPS of $0.84 outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.7%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect BALL to report a profit of $3.48 per share, up 9.8% from $3.17 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.5% year over year to $3.95 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of BALL have declined 27.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.2% rise, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 5.4% gain over the same time frame.

Shares of BALL closed down 6.9% after its mixed Q4 earnings release on Feb. 4. Primarily due to weak demand in North and Central America, the company’s revenue marginally declined year-over-year to $2.9 billion, and fell short of the consensus estimates. Nonetheless, on a positive note, its adjusted earnings came in at $0.84 per share, up 7.7% from the prior-year quarter, and 3.7% above analyst estimates.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about BALL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," two advise “Moderate Buy,” five suggest “Hold,” and one indicates a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for BALL is $62.62, which indicates a 30.2% potential upside from the current levels.

