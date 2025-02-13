Ball Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Valued at a market cap of $14.8 billion , Ball Corporation ( BALL ) is a global leader in sustainable aluminum packaging for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, the company also provides aerospace and technological solutions to governmental and commercial customers.

Shares of the can maker have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BALL has declined 16.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 20.5% . Moreover, BALL stock has dropped 9.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 2.9% YTD gain.

Looking closer, Ball Corporation has also lagged behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 7.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 5.6% YTD return.

Despite Ball Corporation's better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.84, shares dipped 6.9% on Feb. 4. Total sales of $2.9 billion missed analyst expectations, dragged down by weak U.S. sales despite strong growth in EMEA. Additionally, the Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment, its largest revenue driver, saw a 6.5% year-over-year decline in sales to $1.3 billion, well below the estimations, while its operating earnings of $142 million missed expectations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect BALL's EPS to grow 11% year-over-year to $3.52. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Feb. 11, J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a “Hold” rating on Ball Corporation and set a price target of $53 .

As of writing, BALL is trading below the mean price target of $63.62. The Street-high price target of $83 implies a modest potential upside of 67.1% from the current price levels.

