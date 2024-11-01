Ball Corporation Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Ball Corporation ( (BALL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ball Corporation presented to its investors.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care, and household products, employing 16,000 people worldwide. In its latest earnings report, Ball Corporation posted a third-quarter U.S. GAAP total diluted earnings per share of 65 cents, slightly up from 64 cents in the previous year, and a comparable diluted earnings per share of 91 cents, an increase from 83 cents in the prior period. The company returned $1.25 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the first nine months of 2024 and aims to exceed $1.6 billion by year-end. Ball has also completed the acquisition of Alucan Entec, S.A., a European aluminum packaging business, to further its sustainable packaging initiatives.

The company’s performance varied across regions. In North and Central America, third-quarter sales decreased due to lower volumes, but comparable operating earnings increased to $203 million from $196 million, driven by price/mix improvements. In the EMEA region, earnings rose to $128 million from $103 million, supported by a 6.7% increase in volumes. South America saw earnings rise to $78 million from $61 million, despite a 10% drop in volumes due to economic challenges in Argentina and strong demand in Brazil.

Ball Corporation’s non-reportable segments, including global aluminum aerosol and aluminum cup businesses, showed improved results, reflecting higher operating earnings. The recent acquisition of Alucan Entec is expected to complement Ball’s existing operations and enhance its market presence in Europe.

Looking ahead, Ball Corporation remains focused on advancing the use of sustainable aluminum packaging while enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. The company is on track to achieve mid-single-digit growth in comparable diluted earnings per share, strong free cash flow, and significant value returns to shareholders, leveraging its robust product portfolio and operational capabilities.

