Ball Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $154 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.40 billion from $3.55 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $154 Mln. vs. $55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $3.40 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.

