Ball Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $297 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $3.67 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $297 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.

