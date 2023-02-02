Ball Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $55 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $138 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $3.548 billion from $3.674 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $3.548 Bln vs. $3.674 Bln last year.

