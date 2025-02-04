News & Insights

BALL

Ball Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

February 04, 2025 — 06:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ball Corporation (BALL):

Earnings: -$32 million in Q4 vs. $154 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $2.880 billion in Q4 vs. $2.903 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Howard Yu, CFO of Ball, said: "Our global team is focused on executing our enterprise-wide strategy with purpose and pace to advance aluminum packaging and to consistently deliver high-quality results, products and returns. In 2025, we are positioned to deliver on our algorithm and exceed 10 percent comparable diluted earnings per share growth.”

