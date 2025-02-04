Ball Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ball Corporation (BALL):

Earnings: -$32 million in Q4 vs. $154 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $2.880 billion in Q4 vs. $2.903 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Howard Yu, CFO of Ball, said: "Our global team is focused on executing our enterprise-wide strategy with purpose and pace to advance aluminum packaging and to consistently deliver high-quality results, products and returns. In 2025, we are positioned to deliver on our algorithm and exceed 10 percent comparable diluted earnings per share growth.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.