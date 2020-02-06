Markets
Ball Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $160 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $2.72 billion from $2.80 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.

