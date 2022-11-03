Ball Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $392 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $179 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $3.95 billion from $3.55 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $392 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.

