Ball Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $203 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $3.57 billion from $3.95 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $203 Mln. vs. $392 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.

