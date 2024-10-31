Ball Corporation Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) released a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $197 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $278 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $3.082 billion from $3.111 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $197 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.082 Bln vs. $3.111 Bln last year.

