Ball Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $92 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $2.95 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $237 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

