Ball Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ball Corporation (BALL):

Earnings: -$174 million in Q2 vs. $202 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q2 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $4.134 billion in Q2 vs. $3.459 billion in the same period last year.

