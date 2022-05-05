Ball Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $446 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $3.72 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $446 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.