Ball Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $23 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $2.79 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $202 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.

