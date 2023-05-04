News & Insights

BALL

Ball Corporation Profit Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

May 04, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $3.489 billion from $3.716 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $177 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.5 -Revenue (Q1): $3.489 Bln vs. $3.716 Bln last year.



