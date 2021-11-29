Ball Corporation (BLL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Ball Corporation (BLL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.7, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLL was $94.7, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.09 and a 21.49% increase over the 52 week low of $77.95.

BLL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Amcor plc (AMCR). BLL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports BLL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.34%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bll Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLL as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSFP with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BLL at 3.4%.

