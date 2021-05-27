Ball Corporation (BLL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Ball Corporation (BLL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BLL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.24, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLL was $82.24, representing a -19.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.76 and a 24.14% increase over the 52 week low of $66.25.

BLL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Amcor plc (AMCR). BLL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports BLL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.07%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 10.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BLL at 3.84%.

