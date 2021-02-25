Ball Corporation (BLL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Ball Corporation (BLL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BLL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLL was $86.26, representing a -16.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.76 and a 68.28% increase over the 52 week low of $51.26.

BLL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY). BLL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports BLL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.64%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLL as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 26.14% over the last 100 days. JHMA has the highest percent weighting of BLL at 4.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.