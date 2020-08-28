Ball Corporation (BLL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Ball Corporation (BLL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BLL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.34, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLL was $79.34, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.82 and a 54.78% increase over the 52 week low of $51.26.

BLL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). BLL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports BLL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.34%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VAW with an increase of 38.92% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of BLL at 4.28%.

